Stuffed animals donated to Norwich police vehicles to help children in crisis

A young girl who lost her life nearly four years ago lives on through helping other children in Norwich.

The police department said it collects stuffed animals in memory of Madison Reid.

Madison died in 2013 after being shaken by Michael Rios. She was 13 months old.

In the wake of such a tragedy, her family and police have come together.

Madison's family, through the group "Madison Matters," collected stuffed animals so that Norwich police officers could keep them in their vehicles for children in crisis.

Each Norwich police patrol vehicle will not be equipped with two stuffed animals, the department said.

The department posted to its Facebook page that K9 Officer Scott Meikle and Sgt. John Perry received the gifts on Monday.

They said they were honored to do so.

