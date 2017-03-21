84-year-old woman identified as person found dead in North Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

84-year-old woman identified as person found dead in North Haven fire

An 84-year-old woman was identified as the person who died in a house fire in North Haven over the weekend.

According to police, firefighters found Lucille Brunelli dead in a home on the corner of Ridge and Cooper roads.

The fire was reported on Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Brunelli's cause of death has yet to be released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

