Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman, dies after crash in New Jersey

A Silver Alert for a missing woman from Plainfield was canceled on Wednesday morning after she died in a car crash in New Jersey.

State police said 63-year-old Laura Russo went missing since St. Patrick's Day on Friday.

The Associated Press said Russo died in an accident on a New Jersey highway. Russo was in the left lane on Interstate 80 west when her vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene in Saddle Brook.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

