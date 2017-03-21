West Hartford church posts banner to support Jewish community

The Church of Saint Timothy says its stands with the Jewish community and erects banners to support them. (Church of Saint Timothy)

A church in West Hartford was standing in solidarity with the Jewish community after nationwide threats.

The Church of Saint Timothy has posted two banners in West Hartford. The first one was erected on North Main Street and the second was on King Phillip Drive.

The message on the banners is "to our Jewish brothers and sisters and the Mandell JCC, we pray and stand with you."

“Together, joined as neighbors and children under one God, we can reject this evil, and serve as lights of resistance, resilience, and persistence,” Rev. George S. Mukuka, administrator of St. Timothy said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Jan. 18, threatening phone calls were made to Jewish community centers, a Jewish day school and a synagogue in Connecticut. The Mandell Jewish Community Center, the West Hartford JCC on Bloomfield Avenue as well as the JCC, the Ezra Academy and the B'Nai Jacob Synagogue in Woodbridge received threats.

On Feb. 27, a bomb threat was reported at Hebrew High School on Bloomfield Avenue in West Hartford. The Mandell Jewish Community Center in West Hartford dealt with yet another threat on March 8.

The West Hartford Police Department said they are working the Jewish community and no injuries were reported during these threats.

Mukuka went on to say that the Saint Timothy community was "deeply troubled by the prejudice and anti-Semitic actions that the Jewish people across the U.S. have experienced, and wanted to show its support and encourage prayer for peace."

