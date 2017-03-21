PD: Dead baby found in a bag in CT reservoir

A body was found in a bag along a reservoir in Harwinton, according to state police. (WFSB photo)

The body of a baby was found inside a bag along a reservoir in Harwinton on Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police said the body was found at the Bristol Reservoir #4, near Route 72 and Route 4 around 10:40 a.m. Police did not release the age or gender of the baby.

Police said the child's body was found by Bristol Water Department workers who were inspecting the reservoir.

The Bristol Water Department maintains that reservoir. Officials said the reservoir hadn’t been used in a few days and will remain off right now.

"The City of Bristol Water Department stresses that the public water supply is safe and they have no further concern for the safety of the public water supply," Connecticut State Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials said the water department has been in contact with the Connecticut Department of Health about the incident.

Route 72 is closed from Locust Road to Blueberry Hill Road, police said.

Connecticut State Police detectives from Western District Major Crime are investigating the incident. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner was called to determine the child's cause of death.

In a statement, the Bristol Water Department said "On behalf of the Bristol Water Department, I would like to assure all of our customers that the water in Bristol is completely safe. The reservoir where this unfortunate event occurred has been off line for the past few days due to the drought and will remain off line. We have been in consultation with the Department of Public Health and local Health Director throughout the day. We are confident that the drinking water is completely safe in the City of Bristol."

In Connecticut, there is a Safe Haven Law in place that allows parents to give up their babies if they are 30 days or younger. Parents can drop their child off at any Connecticut hospital emergency room, and if the child hasn't been abused, you will not be arrested.

Anyone with information in this case should contact police at Troop L at 860-626-7900 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls will remain confidential.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates online and on air.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.