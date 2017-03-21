Police arrest crowbar-wielding road rage suspect

A complaint about road rage case involving a crowbar-wielding man in West Hartford led to an arrest.

Police said they arrested Mark Diaz, 23, on Tuesday.

The incident began on New Park Avenue in Hartford on March 15.

Police said callers report that they accidentally splashed Diaz with snow and slush as they drove by an area he had been walking.

Diaz then got into his own car and followed the callers.

He pulled in front of them in West Hartford on New Park Avenue and blocked their path.

According to police, he grabbed a crowbar and smashed the hood, driver's side headlight and tail light of the callers' vehicle. He also yelled obscenities.

The incident was photographed by the caller.

Diaz then fled south on New Park Avenue.

He eventually turned himself into the department on Tuesday.

Diaz was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

He posted a court-set bond of $150 and was released.

He was given a court date of March 30 in Hartford.

