Body found near sub base is that of missing kayaker

A body was found in water near the sub base in Groton on Tuesday afternoon. (WFSB)

State police said a body found in water near the sub base in Groton on Tuesday afternoon is that of a kayaker who went missing last month.

The body was found in the Thames River along the Naval Submarine Base New London Waterfront around 2:30 p.m., according to Chris Zendan, who is the Public Affairs Officer for the SUBASE New London.

Zendan said on Tuesday that the body was believed to be that of a "local missing kayaker" and not an employee or sailor with the U.S. Navy.

Connecticut State Police confirmed on Wednesday that the body was that of 31-year-old Lylie Dagenais, of Montville.

Lylie Dagenais disappeared Feb. 19 while kayaking on Thames River. Civilian boaters discovered the Montville man's kayak upright with the gear intact, the same day he went missing.

His family reported him missing when he didn't return from fishing.

A massive search involved state police, the coast guard and state environmental police for the missing man in February, but came up empty. During the search, police had also ruled out foul play, drugs, or alcohol.

The Medical Examiner's office told Eyewitness News that Dagenais drowned and the manner of death was accidental.

Police added the water was in the 40's that day, making it tough to survive the initial shock if someone were to fall in.

