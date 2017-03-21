PD: Teen charged in Glastonbury home invasion

A third person has been arrested following a home invasion that happened in Glastonbury last September.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Vernon female last week who is reportedly connected to the home invasion. Two adults have already been arrested.

During the home invasion, police said an elderly man was reportedly assaulted and robbed inside his home.

The teen is facing numerous charges, including first-degree burglary, home invasion, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and fifth-degree larceny.

