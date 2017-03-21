Hearing would discuss recreational use of marijuana for adults in CT

The bill would also call for the Connecticut Liquor Control Commission to become the Liquor and Marijuana Control Commission. That commission would be "responsible for overseeing a tightly regulated system of marijuana retailers, cultivators, producers, and testing laboratories."
The hearing by the judicial committee will be held at Legislative Office Building around 10 a.m.
The Connecticut Coalition to Regulate Marijuana will meet with the media before the hearing.
“Our state’s current marijuana prohibition policy is causing far more harm than good for our communities. Connecticut voters overwhelmingly support regulating marijuana. This is a product that is objectively less harmful than alcohol. It should be produced and sold by licensed businesses, similarly to alcohol, rather than criminals in the underground market," CCRM Director Sam Tracy said in a statement on Tuesday.
