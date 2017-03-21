PD: Juvenile charged in Middletown stabbing

Middletown police have arrested a juvenile following a stabbing that happened on Sunday evening.

Police said a fight was reported on Pearl Street Sunday evening involving eight to 10 males.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed as being in critical condition.

A juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, attempt to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree breach of peace.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police at 860-638-4000.

