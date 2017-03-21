Food truck proposal being considered in West Hartford

Food trucks could be appearing on West Hartford streets if new plan goes through. (WFSB)

A new plan is being discussed to bring food trucks to parts of West Hartford.

"The food truck ordinance that's being laid out would allow food truck activity in specific areas of town, primarily the New Park corridor,” Tate Norden, who is the founder of the food truck Iron and Grain, said.

Norden said his two-year old food truck business currently "can't" operate in certain areas. Norden said he hopes that'll change after a hearing next Tuesday that could create a food truck zone or even a designated park.

"There was a lot of careful thought that went into this - to making sure it's something that's obviously going to not only help the town and its existing small business,” Norden said. “But also new small business activity that's going to come in the form of these food trucks."

"I never shy away from the competition, so I'm ready,” Patrick Rogers from The Corner Pug said.

Rogers said he is open to what's to next and he's confident his customers will keep coming in his restaurant.

"And I think people actually like that we have fresh house-made ingredients and there's no frozen and processed foods coming out,” Rogers said.

Supporters of a plan to change the rules want to expand the food truck map.

"Definitely! There's a lot of companies and people that go on lunch,” Katelyn Rondini, of Middletown, said. “I think it would be a great idea."

"As long as it's not in front of ChicK-Fil-A because you can't get in here on the weekends,” Susan Tyne, of Newington, said.

The public can weigh in on the proposal during a hearing on March 28 at west Hartford Town Hall.

To read the full proposal, click here.

