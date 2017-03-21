Gov. Malloy releases focus items in proposed budget

Lawmakers are now halfway through their legislative session and Gov. Dannel Malloy is revealing his list of what he wants to accomplish.

The big issue will be the state budget, and balancing it will require more spending cuts.

Malloy’s agenda consists of three things that could save the state a lot of money.

The first is Education Cost Sharing, or education funding, and changing the way cities and towns get it, which includes sharing the cost of teachers’ pensions.

"No longer can Connecticut be the only state that fully absorbed the cost,” Malloy said.

Right now, towns don't know what they're getting.

"The towns need to make up their minds, their taxpayers need to know what's going on and they have deadlines,” said State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-Wilton).

The change will benefit larger cities, which will help comply with a recent court decision which found Connecticut’s poorest children are getting shortchanged.

The governor is also focused on criminal justice reform, continuing efforts to lower the prison population and crime, which has saved $70 million over the past two years.

There are spending reductions. Malloy is looking at state workers to make sacrifices, something the GOP supports.

Seventy-five percent of state employees pay only 2 percent towards their pension, the rest pay zero. The national average is 7 percent.

"We need to see more. Right now he's negotiating the contract. It’s my understanding he's opening up the contract, and if he does that's our opportunity to make structural changes we need to go forward,” said State Senator Len Fasano, republican Senate president.

The governor says there will not be a bond commission meeting this month, saying we need to focus on the budget not future projects.

Republicans said this is the right call that we need to get fiscal house in order.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.