Town leaders look to repair breached Glastonbury dam

There is a breached dam in Glastonbury that needs to be fixed (WFSB)

Town leaders in Glastonbury are trying to decide whether to repair or rebuild a breached dam.

Water is pouring through a damaged section of a dam on the old Slocomb Mill property.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is aware of the breach and is working with town leaders to find a solution.

