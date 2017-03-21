Discolored water at ECSU caused by new hot water pump

Discolored water was found by some ECSU students (iwitness)

It was an unpleasant surprise for some students at Eastern Connecticut State University when they returned from spring break.

Some students complained of discolored water coming from their faucets.

ECSU officials said the discoloration was caused by a hot water pump that was recently replaced.

Students are being told to let the water run for five to 10 minutes until the color is flushed out.

