State troopers rescue dog who wandered onto I-84

Connecticut state troopers were able to save a dog who had wandered onto I-84 in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the dog was found near Exit 23 on I-84, near a construction zone.

It is unclear where the dog came from, but she was taken to the Waterbury Animal Control and was reunited with her owners.

