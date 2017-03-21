Norwich police locate 3-year-old who had been missing

Police in Norwich have located a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday evening.

Arriana Bennett was reported missing from Ferry Street in Norwich on Tuesday.

She was later found safe in the downtown area of Norwich with a friend.

Police said this stemmed from a custodial issue and the child was with the mother's boyfriend. She was never in any danger.

There was concern based on the information given to police, that the boyfriend was attempting to leave the state with the child, which is why police issued a silver alert. That information turned out to be false.

NOTE: Eyewitness News was originally told by Norwich Police that they had issued an "Amber Alert," however Connecticut State Police said this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, so they have issued a Silver Alert at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.