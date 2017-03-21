Suspect in stolen vehicle slams into car in Newtown

Route 25 in Newtown was closed for several hours following a serious crash that involved a stolen vehicle suspect.

The crash happened Tuesday night on Route 25, also known as South Main Street, near Sand Hill Plaza.

According to state police, a car driven by Rasheim Lewis of Danbury was heading north around a curve near the intersection with Bryan Lane when he crossed the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane.

He struck a southbound-driving vehicle, driven by Kristen Casey Marshals, head-on.

Troopers said before the crash, Lewis had been trying to flee from police in Monroe.

State police said Monroe officers were trying to stop Lewis after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle out of Danbury.

Following the crash in Newtown, Lewis suffered serious injuries and was transported to Danbury Hospital.

Marshall suffered minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.

Both the stolen vehicle case and the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police at 203-630-8079.

