Frigid weather sticks around tonight

A tree came down at the Bristol Post Office on Wednesday. (Todd/iWitness photo)

Cold weather returned on Wednesday and it will stick around overnight.

The strong wind brought down wires and trees across the state, but it is expected to subside as the night goes on.

Of the notable gusts recorded, 53 mph in Wolcott and 50 mph in Bristol.

Eyewitness News received reports of trees coming down all over the state, including in Bristol and New Haven.

With the wind, temperatures fell during the day.

"Temperatures will fall through the 20s this evening then into the teens in some locations. Overnight lows will range from 8 to 18 degrees," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Factoring in a breeze, wind chill values could get close to zero in parts of the state.

DePrest even said there is the potential for record cold late Wednesday night.

Another chilly day is on tap for Thursday, but the wind won't be nearly as strong.

Temperatures will rise close to 40 degrees in the afternoon.

A warm front moves in on Friday, bringing some clouds and a few rain showers to the state.

"Temperatures will rise into the 40s and we may have a shot at 50 degrees over interior portions of the state," DePrest said.

It will be a weekend of weather changes.

Saturday will be mild, with temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Sunday will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s at best.

