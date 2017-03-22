Suspected dirt bike thief nabbed by Plainfield police

The last of three suspects accused of stealing several motorcycles from a business in Plainfield last year has been arrested.

Jordan A. Lanphear, 21, was taken into custody just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Lanphear had a warrant out for his arrest for his involvement in the theft of three dirt bike-like motorcycles from Motor Sports Nation. The thefts took place on May 23, 2016.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned that Lanphear, along with 25-year-old Jonathan Zadora and 24-year-old Mariah Ellison, broke into the business's service department.

Officers said they were able to recover two of the three bikes stolen from the business.

The remaining motorcycle was described as a black and orange 2016 KTM 350 SXF.

The three were also linked to the theft of two other bikes from a home on Weston Road in Plainfield.

Zadora and Ellison were already arrested. Lanphear was said to be the last one.

All three faces burglary and larceny charges.

Plainfield police are asking anyone who may have bought a bike from the suspects to contact the department at 860-564-0804 or its anonymous tip hotline at 860-564-7065.

