Man disappears from Bristol on St. Patrick's Day

Police in Bristol are searching for a man that was last seen on St. Patrick's Day.

State police issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old Jonathan Boutilier.

He was last spotted in Bristol on March 17.

The circumstances of his disappearance were not known.

Troopers described him as having black hair and a beard. He has brown eyes, stands about 5'10" tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

He was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

State police said he may be driving a green 1996 Pontiac Sunfire with Connecticut registration AB65878.

Anyone with information about Boutilier's whereabouts is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.

