Downed tree in Tolland affecting school buses - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Downed tree in Tolland affecting school buses

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -

A tree came down on a road in Tolland and emergency officials said school buses are impacted.

It happened in the area of 108 Gehring Road on Wednesday morning.

Officials said a tree went across the roadway.

It's unclear if wind was a factor. A wind advisory is in place for the area until 6 p.m.

Fire crews are on the scene to remove the tree.

Officials advised that school buses in that area may be late.

Gehring Road reopened around 9:30 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.