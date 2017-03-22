Downed tree in Tolland affecting school buses

A tree came down on a road in Tolland and emergency officials said school buses are impacted.

It happened in the area of 108 Gehring Road on Wednesday morning.

Officials said a tree went across the roadway.

It's unclear if wind was a factor. A wind advisory is in place for the area until 6 p.m.

Fire crews are on the scene to remove the tree.

In the area of 108 gehring road tree across the road highway and fire crews removing tree so Buses will be late — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) March 22, 2017

Officials advised that school buses in that area may be late.

Gehring Road reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Update. Gehring road is back open — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) March 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.