Driver killed after tree falls onto school bus in Avon

A school bus driver died after a tree fell onto the bus he was in Tuesday morning in Avon.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Country Club Road. Police said the bus crashed into a utility pole after the tree fell on the bus.

"It's terrible any time you have to come to a scene like this. Our hearts go out to the family members and all involved," Avon Police Lt. John Schmalberger said.

On Wednesday, the driver was identified as 52-year-old Steve Roussel of Unionville.

No students were on board when the crash happened. The driver had just finished dropping students off at two of Avon's elementary schools, and was only a quarter mile away from Specialty Transportation when the crash happened.

Specialty Transportation Vice President Michael Turner said it was a "sad day" for his company.

"We ask that your thoughts and prayers are with the driver’s family during this difficult time. The driver was part of our corporate family and was an exceptional employee whom was well respected both by the company and the entire community he served," Turner said in a statement on Wednesday.

Specialty Transportation said it was working to get grief counselors for "employees that have been adversely affected by this tragedy."

Avon schools also made their "schools pupil services staff for anyone needing support or guidance."

Country Club Road was closed between Old Farms and West Avon roads on Wednesday.

Eversource cut power to the area to allow police with the investigation on Wednesday.

