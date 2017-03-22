Man identified after remains found in Norwich last year

A body was found in a wooded area off of Norwich Avenue in April of 2016. (WFSB file photo)

DNA tests have identified remains found in Norwich last year as a 50-year-old man.

Norwich police said the remains of Kenneth E. Suter were found in a wooded area off of Norwich Avenue near the intersection with Hunter's Road.

The discovery was made on April 8, 2016 around 6:30 p.m. by a couple of young people who were playing in the area.

Police said the man appeared to have been dead for quite some time.

At the time, autopsy results did not provide any answers.

Suter was eventually identified.

Police said no foul play is suspected; however, the case remains open.

Officers sought to remind people that anything seen as suspicious in their neighborhoods can be reported to the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 extension 6.

