Strong wind causes damage throughout CT

Route 156 in Old Lyme was shut down near Point O' Woods for "several hours" because of down power lines. (WFSB)

A tree became caught on power lines on Country Road in Wolcott. (WFSB photo)

A tree was also down at the Bristol Post Office.

A tree came down on a vacant home in Bristol on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Strong winds were believed to be the cause of damage throughout Connecticut on Wednesday.

There were no reported injuries after a pine tree snapped on a vacant home on Burlington Avenue near Jennings School in Bristol on Wednesday morning.

Police said the tree did not go through the roof, but some large branches landed on part of the home.

"Thank God no one got hurt because you can see the roof is damaged but no one was actually in the yard, including me because thank God it didn't come crashing down on my dog and I," said Jamie Perchiano, who was walking his dog on Burlington Avenue on Wednesday.

A tree also came down behind the Bristol Post Office. The tree crashed down through a post office truck. Postal service said no injuries were reported.

There were also trees down throughout the town of Wolcott, including one that fell on power lines. A tree branch was over Country Road.

Route 156 in Old Lyme was shut down near Point O' Woods for "several hours" because of down power lines. Eversource crews were repairing the power lines in that area.

A wind advisory was issued for Hartford, Fairfield, Middlesex, New haven, New London, Tolland and Windham counties until 6 p.m.

Eversource reported 5,367 outages as of 4:30 p.m. To check outages in your area, click here.

