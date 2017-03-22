Tree, wires fall onto train tracks in New Haven

An Amtrak train was stuck after a tree and wires came down on tracks in New Haven on Wednesday morning. (WFSB file photo)

An Amtrak train became disabled when tracks were hit by a tree and fallen wires in New Haven on Wednesday.

Amtrak said Train 2159 was headed south from Boston to New York when it encountered wires in the Mill River Street area.

There's no word on how many passengers were on board.

The rail service said all trains on that line were being held until the wire can be restored.

Amtrak said it would release information on its Twitter page as soon as it becomes available.

Downed wires are causing problems for Shoreline East. The train 1667 will be replaced by an Amtrak train and will make necessary stops.

Train #1622 will be replaced by Amtrak service. It will make all station stops, running 20-30 min late. We apologize for the inconvenience. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) March 22, 2017

Some UConn landscape architecture students and their professor were headed to a conference at the University of Maryland when their train was impacted by the tree and wires that came down.

"I checked before we left and it said on time, so I went with that,” said Mark West, an associate professor at UConn.

As riders on board the train patiently waited, back at union station, so too did other Amtrak passengers now impacted by the power issue.

"I am on the 173, so it’s just a little delayed, not canceled yet,” said Rose Spatz, of Philadelphia who had come to Connecticut on business.

It wasn’t just Amtrak impacted. Shoreline East also experienced some delays because the downed wires.

