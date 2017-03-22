Man shot 'several times' in New Haven

A 19-year-old man was shot "several times" in New Haven on Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of Chapel Street between Orchard and Kensington streets around 11:45 a.m.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were "not considered life-threatening."

Police said there was no word on the suspect or the vehicle involved in the shooting. New Haven detectives were at the shooting scene "collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police said all calls may be "made anonymously."

