Man, woman try to pay with fake money at Waterford mall

Police in Waterford continue to search for this woman as part of a counterfeit money investigation. (Waterford police photo)

A report about fake money being used at the Crystal Mall in Waterford prompted police to arrest a man and look for a woman.

Officers said they arrested Tyresse Giddeon on Tuesday around 2:45 p.m.

Police said Giddeon ran when officers approached him.

When they caught him, they said he lied about his identity.

Fingerprints led to his true identity.

Investigators said several different stores were victimized.

They also said a woman was involved.

She was described as having a thin build and having red highlights in her hair. She has not been located.

Police said they recovered more than $1,100 cash, seized $1,000 in counterfeit hundred dollar bills and a vehicle containing evidence from the crimes.

They are hoping to search another vehicle once a search warrant is approved.

Giddeon was charged with 11 counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny, criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer and possession of less than a half an ounce of marijuana.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and made a court appearance on Wednesday in New London.

