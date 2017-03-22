'Missed delivery' notices being used as a marketing ploy

'Missed delivery' notices are being used as a marketing ploy (WFSB)

The next time you see a “missed delivery” notice hanging on your front door, you may want to give it a closer look.

Those notices are showing up on doors in West Hartford, perplexing people who haven’t ordered anything, like Carol Brennan.

She came home to find a “failed delivery” notice on her front door.

"It says ‘final notice, must call this number,’ and it looked really official ... And I was thinking, I'm not waiting for a delivery, I didn't get any other notices,” Brennan said.

That’s when she knew it was a trick.

On the bottom of the slip, it says “for advertising purposes only.”

"But, where it says it it's on a brown border, in tiny black print. It's almost impossible to see, even if you're staring at it,” Brennan said.

West Hartford police have received a handful of phone calls about this ploy.

Police say some people even called the number listed on the package slip, and they quickly realized it was for a solar company.

The company is called Solar Distribution.

When Eyewitness News called the company, they said the slips are simply marketing tools to promote the business.

"This is not a good thing,” Brennan said.

These slips have popped up in Meriden, Wethersfield and Newington.

West Hartford police say they always advise the public to never do business with a company that seeks you out. You have to be the one to seek out a reputable, professional company.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.