Fire displaces nine from New Haven home

Nine people were displaced from their New Haven home after a fire Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out at a home on Rowe Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said one person suffered a minor burn, but everyone got out of the home safely.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

