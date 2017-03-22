Teen who went missing after getting off school bus has been found

Teen who went missing after getting off school bus has been foun - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police said a teenager who went missing after getting off a school bus in Hebron on Wednesday has been found.

Ryan Maleryn, 14, was reported missing on Wednesday evening. Police said he was last seen getting off a school bus.

Around 10 p.m., police said he was located.

No further details were released.

