CT woman was in London as terrorist attack unfolded

At least four people died following an attack in London, including the attacker (WFSB)

A woman from Southington, who was in London at the time of the attack on Wednesday said she will likely be re-living what she saw and heard for a very long time.

Kendra Bunting is in London visiting relatives. She had walked past British Parliament about three minutes before a man rammed his SUV against the Parliament gates.

“We heard gun shots and we were like I don't know what's going on, and then we saw like a million police cars,” Bunting told Eyewitness News in a FaceTime interview on Wednesday.

She said she was just steps away from the Westminster Bridge when the attack happened.

At least four people died, including the attacker.

She said she and her friend had no idea what was happening, so they ducked into a nearby pub as everything unfolded.

“We saw like six more cop cars and ambulances and fire trucks were coming down the street. We looked at the guy next to us and were like ‘do you have any idea what's going on’ and he was like ‘no’...and then we looked up on the TV and saw that this guy had run over a bunch of people,” Bunting said.

She admits her brush with terrorism shook her to the core, but she refuses to let the killer change her plans.

“We want to go back into the city tomorrow because we don't want them to win. This is what they want us to do. If we go into the city tomorrow we probably will be actually the safest we would be, because security's going to be on high alert,” Bunting said.

Police said they are treating the attack as terrorism, but there is no immediate claim of responsibility at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.