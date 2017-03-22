Hartford parents look to learn more about next school superintendent

Dozens of parents packed a meeting room on Wednesday to learn more about the next superintendent (WFSB)

Many Hartford parents and teachers are wondering who will be the next school superintendent.

Dozens of parents showed up for a forum on Wednesday that was supposed to feature the two superintendent candidates, but missing from the forum were the actual candidates.

Organizers said they fully expected Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Timothy Sullivan to be in attendance on Wednesday, but on Tuesday they found out they would not be allowed to take part in the forum.

Carmen Saez's 15-year-old son attends school in the Hartford school district. As a mother of a child with special needs, she has pushed hard to make sure her child is not left behind.

That’s why she says has a vested interest in who becomes the next superintendent of the school district.

"I think it will only be fair for parents to be able to have an input for our education for our kids,” Saez said.

She, and others, packed a room inside the Hartford Public Library on Wednesday, expecting to hear from the two candidates vying for the job.

"There is no way I’m going to stand on the sidelines and have a superintendent running our schools that is not what we want,” Saez said.

She left the forum disappointed when the candidates didn't show up.

Milly Arciniegas, the executive director of the Hartford Parent University, was one of the organizers of the forum.

She said the Board of Education initially agreed to the candidates taking part in the forum, only to change their minds.

"They both wanted to be here, but because of the Board of Education not releasing the candidates they could not be here,” Arciniegas said.

Parents were given background information on the candidates to take with them, but Arciniegas said it's not enough to ease parents’ minds over who will be leading their children's educational future.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Hartford school board chairman to find out why the candidates were not allowed to attend the forum. He said he would have a reply soon, but it has not been sent yet.

There is another candidate forum by the Board of Education that is scheduled to take place next Wednesday.

