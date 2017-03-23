Affordable Care Act replacement may be voted on today

An upcoming vote in the House of Representatives could make or break one of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises.

Though Republicans indicated that they could vote on Thursday to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, no vote is actually scheduled.

If a vote does happen, it's expected to be a close one. There are still a slew of skeptical Republicans who haven’t given their promise to vote for the new American Health Care Act, which means it may not pass.

The bottom line is that 216 votes are needed and Republican lawmakers are not all on board, at least not yet. Supporters said they are running out of time.

At issue for some Republicans, concern that the GOP bill will lead to a loss of insurance coverage for many Americans and make insurance unaffordable. Others within the party feel the GOP healthcare plan doesn’t go far enough and is too similar to Obamacare.

President Trump visited a panel on “Women in healthcare" on Wednesday to convince Americans of the benefits of replacing Obamacare.

“The doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals here [Wednesday] represent the millions of women, millions and millions, who play role," Trump said. "Unfortunately, Obamacare making their lives more difficult."

If the GOP’s health act does pass the House, New York Sen. Charles Schumer said Republicans won’t get any help from Democrats in the Senate.

"Democrats will not help Republicans repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act," Schumer said. "Today, tomorrow, or six months from now, this bill, 'Trumpcare,' is your one shot."

Critics have said Obamacare led to a spike in premiums and fewer choices for Americans.

Connecticut's Congressional delegation, which is made up entirely of Democrats, is expected to weigh in on the new bill later before Thursday night's potential vote. They are holding a conference call with the media at 4 p.m.

