93-year-old woman in Coventry found after reported disappearance

Police in Coventry sought the public's help in locating a 93-year-old woman.

However, they said Eleanor D'Annolfo's case has been resolved.

Family members said she headed out to pay a doctor's bill and run a couple of errands in Willimantic and never returned.

Thursday, they said she had been found and was safe by police in Gloucester, MA. They expected to release more details later in the day.

Her family said she has undiagnosed early onset Alzheimer's disease.

D'Annolfo is described as being 5' tall and weighing 130 pounds. She was wearing a blue winter coat and a light pink long sleeve shirt with a blue and white short sleeve shirt over it.

She was driving a gray 2012 Hyundai Accent with Connecticut registration 674-ERN.

Anyone with information on D'Annolfo's disappearance is asked to contact Coventry police at 860-742-7331.

