Late, Late show's Corden sends heartfelt message to London

The host of The Late, Late Show is typically known for his schtick and satirical musings.

Wednesday night, however, James Corden sent a message of solidarity to his hometown of London.

The city experienced what officials have been calling a terrorist incident during which a police officer and two civilians were killed, along with the alleged attacker.

"I know a lot of people from Britain watch this show and I know a lot of people from Britain work on this show," Corden said. "Of course, our thoughts go out to everyone who's been affected by this."

Corden said watching the news on Wednesday, he felt a long, long way from home.

"When something like that happens in your hometown, you don't have a feeling that your your glad that you're so far away," he said. "What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand along side them."

An emotional Corden called London a diverse, proud and brilliant city.

"One thing is for sure," he said. "If this act of terrorism is supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one."

He ended his message by saying he and the crew of his show send their heartfelt thoughts to London.

