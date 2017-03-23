Mother comes forward after baby's body found in reservoir

A baby's body was found in a bag along a reservoir in Harwinton, according to state police. (WFSB photo)

State police said they've identified the mother of a baby whose body was found in a reservoir in Harwinton.

They are not releasing her name, but said she came forward and is speaking with investigators.

"We are protecting her identity as this time as the investigation continues," said CT State Trooper Kelly Grant, who added that she is being provided medical care at a local hospital.

The infant has also been identified. He was a baby boy between 1 and 2 weeks old, state police said.

Troopers said they were called to Bristol Reservoir #4 on Monday for a report of a baby found in a bag.

The area is located near Route 72 and Route 4 in Harwinton.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear what had happened.

"It's very eerie that it happened so close. And very heartbreaking. It does hit close to home," said Josh Rodriguez, of Torrington.

The reservoir itself is maintained by the City of Bristol. It is offline and has not been used in a few days, and will remain that way as of Thursday, troopers said.

Bristol officials said that the water supply is safe.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for the infant.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

Connecticut has Safe Haven laws where an infant can be brought to an emergency room or nursing staff.

In the last year alone, 27 children were given up in Connecticut under the Safe Haven law.

“This bill was passed to give people other options,” said Dr. Steven Wolf, of St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

The law started 17 years ago next month, because of a string of babies who were being abandoned and found in dumpsters.

The law allows parents to give up their baby at any Connecticut hospital emergency room.

The baby has to be 30 days or younger, and staff will only ask questions about the baby's health.

The parents won't be arrested unless abuse is suspected.

“There are probably a lot of people who don't know the existence of this law and the possibility of handing over babies safely to the ER instead of abandoning it somewhere,” Wolf said, adding that the law saves lives.

You don't have to be a parent to bring the child either. You can be a relative or a friend if the parent isn't capable of bringing that child in.

