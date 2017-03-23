Canton restaurant reopens after deadly crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Canton restaurant reopens after deadly crash

A restaurant in Canton will reopen after an 86-year-old woman was killed following a crash into the building. (WFSB file) A restaurant in Canton will reopen after an 86-year-old woman was killed following a crash into the building. (WFSB file)
CANTON, CT (WFSB) -

A restaurant in Canton reopened on Thursday after a deadly crash in January. 

Crown and Hammer Restaurant & Pub in the Collinsville section of town will have a grand reopening party this weekend. 

The restaurant closed after a 51-year-old Michael Stoppani slammed into the Crown and Hammer Restaurant building at 3 Depot St. on Jan. 23. His passenger 86-year-old Margaret Stoppani died from injuries suffered in the crash. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Canton Police Department. 

Crown and Hammer Restaurant & Pub announced the reopening on social media. 

