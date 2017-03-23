Canton restaurant reopens after deadly crash

A car crashed into a restaurant in Canton on Monday afternoon.

1 person sent to hospital after car crashes into Canton restaurant

An 86-year-old woman was killed in a restaurant crash in Canton on Monday.

An 86-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Canton. (WFSB photo)

A restaurant in Canton will reopen after an 86-year-old woman was killed following a crash into the building. (WFSB file)

A restaurant in Canton reopened on Thursday after a deadly crash in January.

Crown and Hammer Restaurant & Pub in the Collinsville section of town will have a grand reopening party this weekend.

The restaurant closed after a 51-year-old Michael Stoppani slammed into the Crown and Hammer Restaurant building at 3 Depot St. on Jan. 23. His passenger 86-year-old Margaret Stoppani died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Canton Police Department.

Crown and Hammer Restaurant & Pub announced the reopening on social media.

