Bleach-throwing incident leads to 30 charges for Meriden man

A man from Meriden faces dozens of charges after police said he threw bleach at his landlord in his apartment building.

Police said 26-year-old Alexavier Delgado, who lives on Cook Avenue, faces upwards of 30 charges for that and other incidents around the building.

An arrest report said neighbors in the building reported that Delgado poured some kind of chemical mixture on his landlord.

The victim said he thought it was just water until his face and eyes started to burn.

Police said when they responded, the odor of bleach was strong. One officer needed treatment because of it.

The building needed to be evacuated.

Delgado eventually answered the door for police and officers said they found a box of bleach inside.

They also found cocaine, marijuana, ninja swords, a crossbow and arrows and a pellet gun.

He faces burglary, drug factory, threatening, assault, damage to property, carrying a dangerous weapon and a number of other charges.

Police said they've arrested him for other incidents at the building.

He faced a judge on Wednesday.

