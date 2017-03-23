Experts urge caution when looking to garden amid unseasonable cold

The Garden Barn in Vernon remains covered in snow during an unseasonably cold spring. (WFSB photo)

The calendar may say spring, but it feels like winter.

Homeowners and garden businesses alike have been reporting issues with their sprouts being ruined by a recent stretch of unseasonably cold weather.

Suzanne Shippee said she picked up a houseplant on Thursday and is anxious to get it into her garden. There's only one problem.

"[It's] covered with snow," she said. "[We'll] probably consider planting our peas soon.”

Shawn Gliha of the Garden Barn in Vernon said avid gardeners need to pump the brakes when it comes to even planning to plant fruits or vegetables.

"I just caution everyone not to get too excited not to start anything too early," Gliha advised.

Herbs in his garden that began to bloom earlier in the season were ruined by snow and frigid temperatures.

The same went for garlic in some of his customers' gardens.

"I get a little nervous about cold weather from here on out other than what we've experienced thus far," Gliha said.

If the weather holds out, he said he'll be putting some popular hearty flowers outside of the business's greenhouse in the next week.

However, he's also cautioning gardeners to wait a little longer before going too far in their own soil.

He said winter may not be finished just yet.

To check out the forecast through the weekend, take a look at the WFSB weather team's technical discussion here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.