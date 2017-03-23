Police shooting of disturbed man prompts training questions

A Connecticut prosecutor who says that a fatal police shooting of a suicidal, knife-wielding man was justified, also says the state should consider more police training on how to deal with emotionally disturbed people.
Prosecutor Brian Preleski says the state should review the training for police because of mounting examples of the risks in such encounters. He called Reyes' death a tragedy.
Mark Dupuis, a spokesman for the state Division of Criminal Justice, says the office is prepared to work with other agencies to ensure that law enforcement personnel have training that is consistent with the best practices.
