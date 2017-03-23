Police shooting of disturbed man prompts training questions

One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he refused orders to stop approaching officers while being armed.

One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he refused orders to stop approaching officers while being armed.

Neighbors are remembering him as a good guy, but police said they had to kill a man who was armed and came at them with a knife on Sunday night.

An armed suspect was killed by a Thomaston officer on Sunday. (WFSB photo)

Connecticut state police have identified the officer who shot and killed a man that police say was wielding a knife over the weekend.

An armed suspect was killed by a Thomaston officer on Sunday. (WFSB photo)

A Connecticut prosecutor said the deadly shooting of Daniel Reyes was justified. (WFSB file)

A Connecticut prosecutor who says that a fatal police shooting of a suicidal, knife-wielding man was justified, also says the state should consider more police training on how to deal with emotionally disturbed people.

The man, 27-year-old Daniel Reyes, had a history of psychiatric hospitalizations and was killed outside his Thomaston apartment June 26 in what the medical examiner determined was a suicide by provoking police.

Prosecutor Brian Preleski says the state should review the training for police because of mounting examples of the risks in such encounters. He called Reyes' death a tragedy.

Mark Dupuis, a spokesman for the state Division of Criminal Justice, says the office is prepared to work with other agencies to ensure that law enforcement personnel have training that is consistent with the best practices.

