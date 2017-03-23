CBS renews 18 shows, including Big Bang Theory, for next season

The Big Bang Theory is the #1 scripted comedy, according to CBS. It was renewed for the 2017-2018 season. (CBS photo)

CBS announced on Thursday that 18 of its series will be returning for the 2017-2018 season.

It said the shows include six comedies, nine dramas, a reality series and two newsmagazines.

Here's what's coming back:

The Big Bang Theory

Blue Bloods

Bull

Hawaii Five-0

Kevin Can Wait

Life in Pieces

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Man with a Plan

Mom

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

Scorpion

Superior Donuts

Survivor

48 Hours

60 Minutes

CBS said it will finish this season as the country's most watched network for the 14th time in 15 years.

The complete fall schedule will be announced on May 17.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.