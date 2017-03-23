Local groups want investigation into Waterbury shooting

Connecticut State Police said an officer-involved shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon started after a motor vehicle was stolen and the suspect didn't cooperate when officers tried to pull it over.

The community and law enforcement will discuss an officer-involved shooting in Waterbury. (WFSB)

Community members in Waterbury are calling for an investigation into a police involved shooting two weeks ago.

Rashamel Rogers, 18, was shot by officers after he smashed into a police cruiser and struck an officer. Police said they tried to stop the stolen car he was driving.

Local groups including Black Lives Matter are calling for a more complete and transparent investigation into the shooting.

The group rallied at the State's Attorney’s Office Thursday afternoon in Milford

They are even concerned that officers could be covering up facts in the case.

"We do have our eyes. We do have our ears. We're paying attention. We're not satisfied with any type of handling in this case," said Clinton Rogers, the father of the victims.

Rogers has said his son was unarmed. State police are currently handling the investigation.

