Heroin, crack, Suboxone and marijuana seized by police in Hartfo - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Heroin, crack, Suboxone and marijuana seized by police in Hartford

Posted: Updated:
The following items were seized in Hartford. (Hartford Police Department) The following items were seized in Hartford. (Hartford Police Department)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police seized powdered Heroin along with other drugs in Hartford. 

The Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics seized an ounce Crack/Cocaine, 19.27gm powdered Heroin, Suboxone and weed from a residence on Chadwick Avenue. They also seized $8,900 and packaging/materials. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.