Death of CCSU student who fell off bar roof ruled accidental

Taylor Lavoie died after falling from the roof of the Angry Bull earlier this month (WFSB/Facebook)

The death of a college student who fell off the roof of a popular Hartford bar earlier this month was ruled an accident, according to state officials.

Central Connecticut State University student Taylor Lavoie died after police said she fell from the roof of the Angry Bull Saloon on March 3.

The state Medical Examiner has ruled on Thursday that Lavoie died of blunt injuries to head, torso, and extremities and the manner of death was accidental.

The Angry Bull Saloon had voluntarily canceled its liquor permit and was shutting its doors for good.

The bar had a checkered past, with three underage drinking complaints from Hartford police to the state's liquor commission in the last four months.

Police had also been in the midst of planning a raid on the business when this tragedy happened.

Authorities said it's unclear how she got up to the roof and police said she was alone before fall. Officials said the building on Allyn Street is four stories tall and also includes warehouse space at the top of the building.

CCSU said 18-year-old Lavoie, of East Granby, was a biology major, she was a first-year student and lived on campus.

