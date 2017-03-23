Newington Target goes back to normal after bomb threat - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Newington Target goes back to normal after bomb threat

Posted: Updated:
A Target in Newington was evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to what police called an "active incident." (SUBMITTED) A Target in Newington was evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to what police called an "active incident." (SUBMITTED)
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Customers and employees were evacuated from the Target in Newington on Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was made.

The store on the Berlin Turnpike was evacuated around 1:45 p.m.

Police said the store manager had received the threat via telephone.

Police searched the store and a little after 3 p.m. gave the "all clear." Nothing suspicious was located.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.