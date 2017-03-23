Newington Target goes back to normal after bomb threat

A Target in Newington was evacuated on Thursday afternoon due to what police called an "active incident." (SUBMITTED)

Customers and employees were evacuated from the Target in Newington on Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was made.

The store on the Berlin Turnpike was evacuated around 1:45 p.m.

Police said the store manager had received the threat via telephone.

The Target Store on the Berlin Tpke has been evacuated after a bomb threat was received. The store is being searched at this time. — Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) March 23, 2017

Police searched the store and a little after 3 p.m. gave the "all clear." Nothing suspicious was located.

All clear at the Target Store on the Berlin Tpke. — Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) March 23, 2017

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.