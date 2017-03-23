Auriemma's words echo across the internet

The internet has an endless, constant pool of viral videos. Its users tend to regurgitate content, it seems, on a daily basis.

So why has a rather poignant news conference with University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma's resurfaced a year later?

Sure, UConn, which went on to win its fourth straight national championship last year, continues to ride a 109 game win streak this year.

It's more because, as the original poster pointed out, Auriemma's philosophical words continue to ring true, no matter the year or even the sport.

"Recruiting enthusiastic kids is harder than it's ever been," he said during his 2016 Final Four news conference. "Because every kid watches TV and they watch the NBA or they watch Major League Baseball or the watch the NFL or whatever sport they watch, WNBA, it doesn't matter. And what they see is people just being really cool. So they think that's how they're going to act."

Auriemma said those kids haven't figured out which foot they're going to use as a pivot foot on the basketball court, yet they're going to act like really good players.

"So recruiting kids that are really upbeat, really loving life and love the game [or] have this tremendous appreciation for when their teammates do something well, it's really hard," he said.

That's why Auriemma said his staff puts a huge premium on body language.

"If your body language is bad, you will never get in the game," he said. "Ever. I don't care how good you are."

He recalled a game where he benched All-American Breanna Stewart for more than 30 minutes. He said some some people speculated that it was to prepare her for an upcoming game.

"It was because [Stewart] was acting like a 12-year-old," he said."I would rather lose than watch the way some kids play."

He said many kids are always thinking about themselves.

"'Me, me, me. I didn't score, so why should I be happy?'" Auriemma said. "That's the world that we live in today, unfortunately."

Auriemma said when he looks at his team, the players know that.

He said he even pours over film to see who's not paying attention while sitting on the bench.

"If somebody's asleep over there, somebody doesn't care [or] somebody's not engaged in the game, they will never get in the game," Auriemma said. "Ever."

Here's more from the NCAA on why this clip went viral.

As far as the 2017 NCAA tournament goes, the Huskies continue their quest for a fifth straight title and play UCLA at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Bridgeport.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.