OSHA investigating after worker killed when excavator tipped over

The operator of the excavator died after the machinery tipped while he was working at a construction site in East Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

A man was killed after the excavator he was in tipped over on Wednesday. (WFSB photo)

Operator dies after excavator tips over on Route 2 in East Hartford

A man died after the excavator he was in tipped over on the highway on Wednesday. (DOT)

New details were released about the tragic death of a 60-year-old construction worker who fell to his death while working on an elevated highway on Wednesday.

John Dubray, of Bethlehem, died after being ejected from the excavator cab he was working in fell 20 feet from Route 2 in East Hartford.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an inspection of the construction company to make sure all proper safety procedures were being followed.

The company he worked for, Brunalli Construction out of Southington, was working on a $22 million bridge reconstruction project.

It includes all the ramps connecting Route 2 and I-84. It's supposed to be done in November.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Kevin Nursick said Dubray was working on a demolition, and appeared to have been trying to lift a concrete block up from the ground below up to the bridge he was working on, possibly using a chain attached to his bucket.

Nursick said the excavator tipped over and the boom, or the arm of the bucket, braced itself on the ground below which could make a sudden stop.

Dubray was ejected through the front of the cab, falling 20 feet to the ground.

Investigators have not said whether he was wearing a seatbelt or whether the door of the machine was open at the time.

Dubray was taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Detectives are going to look at all aspects of this investigation. So they will look at the company, they will look at have there been any violations in the past, the victim and whether there were any violations on him in the past, they will look at the piece of equipment and whether there were any issues with the equipment in the past,” said CT State Police Trooper Kelly Grant.

Brunalli Construction has been cited by OSHA in the past.

In 2010, they were fined $14,000 for safety violations after a worker fell off a bridge that collapsed in Naugatuck.

The year before, a $140,000 fine for 13 reported safety violations, including failing to protect workers against falls after an inspection in 2008 while they were replacing a bridge over the Housatonic River.

On Thursday, construction workers were back at the site.

Brunalli Construction had no comment for Eyewitness News.

