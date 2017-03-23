Avon school bus driver honored following death

A school bus driver died after a tree fell onto the bus he was in Tuesday morning in Avon.

Driver killed after tree falls onto school bus in Avon

Avon school bus drivers tied red ribbons on their buses in honor of their fellow driver (WFSB)

School bus drivers in Avon banded together on Thursday to honor a fellow driver who was tragically killed on Wednesday.

Drivers put red ribbons on all of their buses in honor of 52-year-old Steven Roussel, of Unionville.

He had just finished his morning drop-offs on Wednesday when his bus was struck by a tree on Country Club Road.

Police said strong winds were to blame.

On the back of the buses, the number 22 was written, which was the number of Roussel’s bus route.

