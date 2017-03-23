Recipe for mocktail Virgin Mary

One of the drinks designed by AAA is called the Virgin Mary. (AAA)

AAA is helping provide some delicious alternatives for designated drivers this March Madness. One of the drinks, they have designed is called the Virgin Mary.

Here are the ingredients:

4 oz. Tomato Juice

1 dash Lemon Juice

1/2 tsp Worcestershire

2 drops Tabasco

To make the drink:

Fill Large wine glass with ice.

Add tomato juice, then rest of ingredients.

Stir and garnish with a lime wedge.

To see the full brochure from AAA on mocktails and ways to stay safe this March Madness, click here.

