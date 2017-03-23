Documents: School resource officer acted unprofessionally

The officer was a school resource officer at New Horizons School in New Haven (WFSB)

A New Haven officer was suspended and reassigned after allegedly offering to give a teenager a massage.

Police said a school resource officer at New Horizons School abused his power and acted unprofessionally.

New Horizons is an alternative high school for students with special needs and behavioral disabilities.

New Haven police said in January, an 18-year-old student at the New Horizons School filed a complaint against school resource officer Jeremie Elliott.

The female student told internal affairs investigators that Elliott once showed up at her job at the Smoothie King in Branford, where she says he gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek, while offering to bring her home.

Court documents said "she felt 'creeped out'… she felt her ears turn red and she began to shake."

The student said Elliott then offered to give her a full body massage if she came to his house the next day.

"She knew he was 'trying to hit on her.' He denied it and said it didn't have to be more than just a massage and her boyfriend didn't need to know,” court documents stated.

"That’s terrible. I have my granddaughter in there and I just heard about this,” said Luis Falcon.

When interviewed by police, the school's principal also told investigators that Elliott allegedly sent inappropriate texts to her and made unwanted advances to two female staffers.

When it was his turn to be interviewed, Elliott said he talked to the girl maybe 10 times, and used social media to build a rapport with students but according to court documents, "he denied that he offered her a ride home or a massage. He may have given her a hug (not a kiss) because that is often how he says goodbye to people. He regularly hugs students at the school."

According to the internal affairs report, police concluded that Elliott showed conduct unbecoming of an officer, while also using his city computer for personal use.

Documents said “Officer Elliott had an opportunity to build trust with the members of this community and elevate the profession of law enforcement for the students. Instead, his inappropriate behavior sullied the profession for the students, staff and administrators of this school."

"He's someone who shouldn't be around kids, especially teenaged kids,” said Julie Moeberg, who is a parent.

Elliott was suspended for 10 days without pay, and was reassigned to the patrol division.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.